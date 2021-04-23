Rhea Chakraborty comes out to help people during COVID 19 pandemic: Help all those that you can

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to get worse, Rhea Chakraborty has requested everyone to help each other in such crucial times.

The COVID 19 pandemic in India is witnessing its second wave at the moment and it is taking a massive toll on the health infrastructure across the country. The cases are rising at an alarming rate and the hospitals are battling the shortage of oxygen cylinders resulting in an increased mortality rate. With the country facing such a crisis situation, several celebrities have taken to social media urging people to take the necessary precautions during the pandemic and be kind to each other.

Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty has also taken to her Instagram handle as she comes out in support of the citizens during this crucial situation. The actress has asked people to reach out to her in any case and assured to help them in any way she can. Rhea said, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can.. small help or big help, help is help.. DM me if I can help in any way.. will try my best.. take care, be kind.. Love and strength – Rhea.”

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases have been on a surge and several celebrities have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Celebs like Arjun Rampal, , , Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, , Kartik Aaryan, etc were diagnosed for COVID 19. However, they had managed to beat the deadly virus and have urged everyone to stay safe and follow all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay.

