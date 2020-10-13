  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty complains against neighbour for false claims, Riteish Deshmukh supports: More power to you

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after spending a month in Byculla jail in the Bollywood drug nexus case in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Mumbai
After the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, she was released on bail after almost a month. In the bail plea, the HC, ruled that she was not part of the chain of drug dealers and has no criminal antecedents. After coming out of the jail, Rhea’s lawyer, stated that they have submitted a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation to take action against her neighbour for giving false and misleading statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Earlier, Rhea’s neighbour had claimed that she had been told by an eyewitness that Sushant had dropped Rhea at her flat on June 13, day before his death. During her interrogation, the CBI had warned the neighbour, named Dimple Thawani, from lying as while Dimple stuck to her claim that not she, but someone else had seen Sushant drop Rhea, she refused to reveal who this person was. Later, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde called the entire meeting episode as ‘baseless rumour’ and releasing a statement, he said that Rhea would take legal action against those who tried to defame her.

Soon after, Riteish Deshmukh came out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty, and taking to Twitter, he wrote, “More power to you @Tweet2Rhea - Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH.” While Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, was denied bail, Rhea was given bail last week after spending a month in Byculla jail. Now while SSR case is being interrogated by the ED and CBI, recently, while AIIMS ruled out murder angle in the SSR death case, the ED, also stated that they have found no large-scale misappropriation of funds from the late actor’s account done by Rhea Chakraborty or any other accused as alleged by his family.

Check out the post here:

