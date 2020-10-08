Rhea Chakraborty conducted yoga for jail inmates, fought situation like a battle: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Soon after Rhea Chakraborty's bail, her lawyer released a statement that said justice has prevailed and the witch-hunt against the actress must come to an end.

Rhea Chakraborty walked out of Byculla jail on Wednesday after the Bombay High Court granted her bail after almost 28 days. The actress was arrested in a drugs case by the NCB along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Soon after Rhea's bail, Maneshinde released a statement stating that justice has prevailed.

He also revealed how Rhea spent the last one month in jail. Satish Maneshinde said the actress fought the situation like a battle and is ready to carry forward the fight.

Rhea's lawyer told NDTV, "I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail."

He added, "She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests."

While Rhea has been granted bail, the court has laid down strict clauses. The actress' passport has been impounded. She has also been asked to present herself at the nearest station for the next 10 days and asked to furnish Rs 1 lakh bond.

NDTV

