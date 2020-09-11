Rhea Chakraborty confesses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta did drugs with her & Sushant

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of the procurement of drugs. Now, she has made some shocking confessions.

Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner after ED shared her recovered WhatsApp chats with CBI and NCB that pointed towards a possible drug angle. Post that, the NCB began its own probe and later on arrested the actress in connection with the procurement of drugs. Not only that, but the agency also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on the same charges. The actress has now reportedly named 25 A-lister Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug cartel.

As per a report by Times Now, Rhea has also taken three names which are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. The actress has reportedly confessed that the rest of the three did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Among them, Sara Ali Khan did the movie Kedarnath with the late actor. As claimed earlier by Samuel Haokip, she was reportedly in a relationship with him back then.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress happens to be friends with Rhea Chakraborty. This shocking confession by the latter is sure to raise eyebrows now. Earlier during her interrogation, the actress had also claimed that Sushant got addicted to drugs when he was shooting for Kedarnath in 2016. She also revealed in her statement additional chief judicial magistrate that 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs. She had also confessed to the procurement of drugs for Sushant earlier through her brother Showik.

