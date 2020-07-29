  • facebook
Rhea Chakraborty convinced Sushant Singh Rajput to appoint her brother Showik as company's director: Report

If media reports are to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput had made Rhea's brother Showik a company's director after she convinced him to do so.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 10:15 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna. He has made some serious allegations against the late MS Dhoni star’s girlfriend in the 6-page FIR that has been submitted there. Some of these allegations include abetment of suicide, threatening, exploitation on financial terms, and more. As per a report by Zee News, a team of four members has been formed to look into the matter.

Now, various other sources have made certain claims which are sure to raise eyeballs. As per another report by Zee News, it was Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who convinced him to make her brother Showik the director of their first company that was opened in 2019. The company that goes by the name of Vividrage RhealityX Pvt was reportedly conceptualized by both Rhea and Sushant.

Credits :Zee News

