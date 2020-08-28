Rhea Chakraborty defends herself & says drug angle was introduced only because 15 crore theory fell flat

Rhea Chakraborty is breaking her silence on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and now is claiming that the media and Sushant’s family are spreading malicious lies to blame her. Scroll down to read everything she said.

After revealing her side of the story, Rhea Chakraborty is not holding back on answering follow up questions from reporters and media persons about the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In case you missed it, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea broke her silence and addressed all the claims by giving interviews to several news channels. In a recent interview with CNN news, Rhea responded to claims that she used SSR for his money.

She started off by saying that SSR’s family is making up malicious lies against Rhea, and jumped to the claim of misplaced 15 crores. She said if this was true then the money would have been found by now. The actress also stated that now when bank statements are out in the open and SSR’s parents failed to prove anything, they have started with drugs involvement.

Rhea also called out the other bizarre claims that have been making the rounds. In the matter of swiping out SSR’s hard disks, Rhea said: “I don't know, no one came in front of me at least, Bombay was in lockdown at the time. I don’t know anything about a hard drive and I think it is another one of those bizarre made-up stories about me to continue this witch hunt. ”

Rhea also said that she was the weakest and most vulnerable person in this situation that is why she is an easy target. She continued saying that she is targeted because it’s very easy to blame the girl in these scenarios.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Rhea's claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness; Asks 'Who is the scriptwriter?'

Credits :CNN

Share your comment ×