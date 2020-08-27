Rhea Chakraborty deletes video of building’s watchman claiming he was attacked by media; Netizens ask ‘Why’

Minutes after posting a video on social media of her building’s watchman who is claiming that he got attacked by media, Rhea Chakraborty deleted the video; Read on

Today, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to one, share a video of her father being mobbed by media outside her building, and two, she shared another video of her watchman Ram wherein he can be heard saying that he has got hit by the media and is hurt. In the video, Ram, who has been working there from last 10 years, can be heard saying that he is getting threatened by the media. Alongside the video, Rhea wrote, “Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years, He is hurt, he was hit by #media Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice, there are children and elders living in this building too . Or is this the system we live in?”

Well, minutes after posting the video, Rhea Chakraborty deleted the video leaving netizens wondering as to why did she delete the video. Earlier today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, in a video, claimed that Rhea Chakraborty is the ‘murderer’ of his son. In a video shared by ANI, Singh says, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

Also, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others after reports emerged that drugs were supplied to her and the late actor and as per reports, and a team of its officials is set to arrive in Mumbai to conduct further investigation.

