0
4
1
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty DENIES allegations of involvement with drugs; Claims Sushant smoked & took drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally come out and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview. Read on for further details.
53179 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 08:47 pm
0
4
1
Save
Rhea Chakraborty DENIES allegations of involvement with drugs; Claims Sushant smoked & took drugsRhea Chakraborty DENIES allegations of involvement with drugs; Claims Sushant smoked & took drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked in the showbiz world and the nation. Moreover, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar ever since KK Singh (Sushant’s father) filed an FIR against her and five other people in Patna. In the meantime, ED, CBI, and the Narcotics Control Bureau have stepped in for investigation. And now, Rhea herself has come out to speak on the entire matter.

Rhea has now denied all the drug allegations against her. For the unversed, the ED has handed over her WhatsApp chats to CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. These conversations allegedly reveal that she was involved in drug dealing. The actress also reportedly talked to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya. Rhea has now stated that she does know Gaurav but she did not take any kind of drugs like MDMA. Moreover, she also denies giving CBD to Sushant in his tea. However, Rhea does admit that he talked to talent manager Jaya about the same.

Not only that but she also confesses that the late actor did take marijuana and smoked a lot. According to Rhea, Sushant was a grown man and he always did what he wanted to do. She also confesses to have stopped him. When being asked about the deletion of hard drives from the late actor's residence, Rhea denied the same and stated that nothing of that sort happened till she was there on 8th June. Moreover, while talking about the drug allegations, the actress has stated that she is ready to take a blood test. 

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Don't help rhea . Stop publishing articles, interview in her favour

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement