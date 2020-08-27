Rhea Chakraborty DENIES allegations of involvement with drugs; Claims Sushant smoked & took drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally come out and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked in the showbiz world and the nation. Moreover, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar ever since KK Singh (Sushant’s father) filed an FIR against her and five other people in Patna. In the meantime, ED, CBI, and the Narcotics Control Bureau have stepped in for investigation. And now, Rhea herself has come out to speak on the entire matter.

Rhea has now denied all the drug allegations against her. For the unversed, the ED has handed over her WhatsApp chats to CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. These conversations allegedly reveal that she was involved in drug dealing. The actress also reportedly talked to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya. Rhea has now stated that she does know Gaurav but she did not take any kind of drugs like MDMA. Moreover, she also denies giving CBD to Sushant in his tea. However, Rhea does admit that he talked to talent manager Jaya about the same.

Not only that but she also confesses that the late actor did take marijuana and smoked a lot. According to Rhea, Sushant was a grown man and he always did what he wanted to do. She also confesses to have stopped him. When being asked about the deletion of hard drives from the late actor's residence, Rhea denied the same and stated that nothing of that sort happened till she was there on 8th June. Moreover, while talking about the drug allegations, the actress has stated that she is ready to take a blood test.

Credits :India Today

