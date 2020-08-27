0
Rhea Chakraborty denies opposing CBI probe in her plea to SC on Sushant's case: It was about jurisdiction

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has opened up on whether or not she wanted a CBI probe in connection with the late actor's case. Read on for further details.
Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 10:25 pm
Rhea Chakraborty denies opposing CBI probe in her plea to SC on Sushant's case: It was about jurisdictionRhea Chakraborty denies opposing CBI probe in her plea to SC on Sushant's case: It was about jurisdiction

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s untimely demise has left everyone numb and heartbroken. Moreover, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been considered the prime suspect ever since the former's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against her and five other people in Patna. In the meantime, ED, CBI, and the Narcotics Control Bureau have stepped in for investigation. And now, Rhea herself has come out to speak on the entire matter.

Now, we all know that Rhea had filed a plea at the Supreme Court for transfer of the late actor's case from Patna to Mumbai. On being asked about the same, the actress has clarified that she never opposed CBI investigation in her petition to the apex court. According to her, it was about the jurisdiction. However, it is already known that Rhea's petition was quashed and the court ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI. 

Meanwhile, the actress has also denied the allegations of drug dealing against her. Rhea has stated that she does know Gaurav Arya but she has never consumed drugs. She has further claimed that she is ready to take a blood test. However, according to her, Sushant took drugs and smoked a lot. She reportedly tried stopping him too. 

Credits :CNN

