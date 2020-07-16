Rhea Chakraborty faces flak for demanding CBI probe in BF Sushant's case; fans ask where was she past 1 month

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's CBI demand, scores of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans slammed the actress for not asking for a probe sooner. The backlash on Twitter was massive as #RheaChkraborty was trending for hours.

Rhea Chakraborty stunned many fans of late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday as she reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a CBI probe in the matter. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter."

She added, that she is keen on finding out what were the 'pressures' that prompted the late actor on taking such a drastic step. After laying low for almost a month on social media, Rhea had penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend two days ago. Reacting to Rhea's CBI demand, scores of Sushant's fans slammed the actress for not asking for a probe sooner. The backlash on Twitter was massive as #RheaChkraborty was trending for hours.

One user wrote, "So the so called GF of #SushantSinghRajput wants to know what pushed him to commit suicide. Really? How can a GF not know what her lover is going through? #RheaChakraborty." Another user asked why was the actress resorting to social media instead of taking a legal recourse. "#RheaChakraborty all she is doing is Pr stunt to gain sympathy and followers of #SushantSinghRajput. Madam you have sources to take this matter legally but all you are doing is barking on social media. #Shame." Many others questioned where was the actress for the last one month.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Rhea's CBI probe demand for Sushant Singh Rajput:

#RheaChakraborty all she is doing is Pr stunt to gain sympathy and followers of #SushantSinghRajput. Madam you have sources to take this matter legally but all you are doing is barking on social media. #Shame pic.twitter.com/Vub2uQhU2Q — Jaanhvi (@JaanhviJ) July 16, 2020

Shame on you #RheaChakraborty amit shah already appealed for cbi enquiry.. Saare evidence ko manipulate kr dia hoga.. Aur ab aa kr cbi enquiry ka dhong.. #SSRMurderedNotSuicide #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide https://t.co/NLNG2kBtwf — Priya Kumari (@Priyadnb) July 16, 2020

If @Tweet2Rhea,you are that interested in knowing things and getting him justice...

Plzzz do answer our questions...

As there is no transperency in the investigation of this case,let's have #AskRhea session...

Believe us!!!we will get him justice...#RheaChakraborty — Monika (@monikachowdary1) July 16, 2020

They all have destroyed all the evidences and now to gain sympathy and to stay in Bollywood she's doing all this drama

Where were u #RheaChakraborty When your beloved was dying? https://t.co/jfbo9aLpQ9 — iamNeelam (@Neelam58827542) July 16, 2020

Wow.. She is calling herself as his girlfriend nd dont know what pressure prompted to take him this step. She were staying with him in his flat more than 2 months during lockdown till 9th june (As her insta photos shows Sushant's home). Stop being his wellwisher. #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/4KBTJ4qqof — MoNika Singh (@monikasingh1206) July 16, 2020

Ye @AmitShah se request karne ke liye social media pe post karna mandatory hota hai kya ?? #RheaChakraborty — Kaushik Srivastava (@Philharmaushik) July 16, 2020

After 1 month of sushant sudden demise she suddenly wake up ..we fans are fighting from the first day..now she speaks ..shemeless women #RheaChakraborty#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide — Chandrika Parmar (@ChandrikaParm20) July 16, 2020

#RheaChakraborty

How many more card's u really wanna play lady???

If u know something that everyone should know.Come forward and speak.

Be stable on ur own statements.If you r being threatened too,do not support them and come forward . — Down to earth (@EyesrworldTo) July 16, 2020

#RheaChakraborty u left him when he most needed...no worries the CBI will surely bring the culprits and we fans don't need ur these cheap actions to ask for CBI...we have been raising our voice since day one.for CBI..and we have achieved that with ur crocodile tears...stop it now — CJ (@Chanda02758189) July 16, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×