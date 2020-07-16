  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty faces flak for demanding CBI probe in BF Sushant's case; fans ask where was she past 1 month

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's CBI demand, scores of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans slammed the actress for not asking for a probe sooner. The backlash on Twitter was massive as #RheaChkraborty was trending for hours.
Rhea Chakraborty stunned many fans of late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday as she reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a CBI probe in the matter. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter."   

She added, that she is keen on finding out what were the 'pressures' that prompted the late actor on taking such a drastic step. After laying low for almost a month on social media, Rhea had penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend two days ago. Reacting to Rhea's CBI demand, scores of Sushant's fans slammed the actress for not asking for a probe sooner. The backlash on Twitter was massive as #RheaChkraborty was trending for hours.  

One user wrote, "So the so called GF of #SushantSinghRajput wants to know what pushed him to commit suicide. Really? How can a GF not know what her lover is going through? #RheaChakraborty." Another user asked why was the actress resorting to social media instead of taking a legal recourse. "#RheaChakraborty all she is doing is Pr stunt to gain sympathy and followers of #SushantSinghRajput. Madam you have sources to take this matter legally but all you are doing is barking on social media. #Shame." Many others questioned where was the actress for the last one month. 

Take a look at some of the reactions to Rhea's CBI probe demand for Sushant Singh Rajput: 

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Why would she send insta post to amit shah for such serious matter? Sushant fans dont be fooled by PR and paid agents.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Boycott aditya chopra and ranveer singh.

