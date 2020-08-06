  • facebook
Rhea Chakraborty & family haven't returned home in last 10 days, reveals security guard

The security guard of Rhea Chakraborty's Juhu home has revealed that the actress and her family have not returned in the last 10 days. He has also been asked not to let anybody enter there and keep the gate closed.
8371 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty & family haven't returned home in last 10 days, reveals security guard
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has now baffled everyone for all the obvious reasons. The latest developments related to it have raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. And now, as per a report by Republic World, the security guard of Rhea’s Juhu home has revealed that the actress and her family members have not returned in the last 10 days.

Not only that but he has also stated that Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also not come there since then. On being asked the reason behind keeping the gate closed, the security guard has said that it has been done so that nobody can enter there. Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the investigation of the case and is constantly in touch with Bihar Police too. They will be taking over all the documents and other proofs related to the case formally.

On the other hand, the CBI has also filed an FIR against the six accused people who include Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda. Sushant’s father KK Singh has already filed an FIR against Rhea and five other people sometime back. Apart from that, the latest news reports reveal that a few pages from Sushant’s diary have been allegedly torn off implying that there has been tampering of evidence. The late actor’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande mentioned earlier that he used to maintain diaries.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Pages from actor's personal diary allegedly RIPPED off?

Credits :Republic World

