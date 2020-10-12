Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against neighbour for making false allegation & misleading probe in SSR case

CBI had earlier warned Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour when she failed to back her claims regarding the actress. Now, the latter has finally lodged a complaint against her.

Rhea Chakraborty was released from the Byculla jail a few days earlier after being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, her brother, Showik’s bail plea was rejected. In the midst of all this, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, stated that the actress will take action against those who tried to defame or destroy her life and morale for two minutes of fame in electronic media. Among the first names that he took is of Dimple Thawani who is her neighbour.

It so happened that Dimple earlier claimed she saw Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea on June 13, a day before his demise. The actress has now filed a complaint against her for making patently false and bogus allegations while trying to mislead information. For the unversed, this complaint has been filed with the Superintendent of Police through Rhea’s legal counsel. She has also mentioned in the same complaint that Dimple’s claims about seeking her with Sushant on June 13 are ‘utterly false.’

Meanwhile, the CBI had earlier recorded Dimple’s statement on Sunday, October 11, 2020. However, she said in her statement that it was someone else who saw Rhea and Sushant together on the aforementioned date. She was also unable to provide the details of the person who allegedly saw the couple together. The central agency then reportedly warned her not to speak anything that is not true or acknowledged by her. Satish Maneshinde has also called the claim about Sushant and Rhea’s meeting on June 13 a ‘baseless rumour.’ Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has applauded this move of Rhea on social media and writes, "Nothing is more powerful than truth."

