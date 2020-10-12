Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against neighbour for making false allegation & misleading probe in SSR case
Rhea Chakraborty was released from the Byculla jail a few days earlier after being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, her brother, Showik’s bail plea was rejected. In the midst of all this, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, stated that the actress will take action against those who tried to defame or destroy her life and morale for two minutes of fame in electronic media. Among the first names that he took is of Dimple Thawani who is her neighbour.
It so happened that Dimple earlier claimed she saw Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea on June 13, a day before his demise. The actress has now filed a complaint against her for making patently false and bogus allegations while trying to mislead information. For the unversed, this complaint has been filed with the Superintendent of Police through Rhea’s legal counsel. She has also mentioned in the same complaint that Dimple’s claims about seeking her with Sushant on June 13 are ‘utterly false.’
Meanwhile, the CBI had earlier recorded Dimple’s statement on Sunday, October 11, 2020. However, she said in her statement that it was someone else who saw Rhea and Sushant together on the aforementioned date. She was also unable to provide the details of the person who allegedly saw the couple together. The central agency then reportedly warned her not to speak anything that is not true or acknowledged by her. Satish Maneshinde has also called the claim about Sushant and Rhea’s meeting on June 13 a ‘baseless rumour.’ Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has applauded this move of Rhea on social media and writes, "Nothing is more powerful than truth."
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
What the neighbor said was true. The eyewitness has backed out at the last moment out of fear. What this neighbour thought was that she was doing a favour to SSR. She would have in her innocence thought that the CBI would take this lead and find the murderers. How is she to know that the CBI is in hand in glove with Rhea!
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Good going Rhea!! She must file case against SSR family as well .
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Rhea-haters can't handle the truth. Haters keep hating, Rhea will come out of all of this stronger than ever. And now she has thousands of fans that will support her whatever she decides to do. SSR family will be publicly shamed, Chunkita Lokhande will forever be known as a jealous vengeful ex/wannabe widhwa, Kangana's bollywood career will finish and she will never get true respect, Airnob Goosewami will lose all credibility and hopefully go to jail, two minute fame attention seekers like Faker Suman, PileOn Ghosh, and the "family friends" etc will all fade back into oblivion, while Rhea and her family and SSR's employees will move on from this mess with their heads held high. So hate all you want, haters, you can't change the truth! In the end, justice will prevail.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
this is a dangerous precedent where a petty criminal starlet with powerful backers tries to obfuscate the truth, gets away with it and uses the law to bully those that are threatened and scared to tell the full truth! It is also disingenuous for bullywood PR to call the outrages public "SSR Bihari warriors"! Wake up and smell the coffee, people are sick of the system that allows wrongdoers like Rhea to get away, while all the mechanisms for truth are under threat or bought. Then they turn around and ask for proof knowing full well what they have done with the proof! PV post.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
The truth is SSR had issues and he could not cope up and committed suicide. Yes, Rhea smoked weed with SSR but that doesn’t make her murderer. She is not the first Indian citizen to smoke weeks and will not be the last.every allegation rises against her has be proven false in the course of investigations. More over there is evidenced based facts that SSRians tried to mislead the case. So by all means Rhea must due every duck and Harry who tried fir a two min fame over SSR issue.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good , she should actually take action against the tv channels also for running a media trial against her and the irresponsible journalists
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She should file case against Kangana, Arnab, Ankita too.