Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against paparazzi on charges of trespassing; Actress seeks police security

Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the CBI on Friday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. However, she headed straight to the Santacruz police station after that.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 10:32 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house on Friday for CBI interrogation. As per a report by India Today, they grilled her for almost 9-10 hours post which she was spotted coming out sometime back. The actress was also accompanied by her brother Showik. However, instead of going home, they went to the Santacruz police station. Now, reports suggest that Rhea has filed a formal complaint against the media while accusing them of hounding her and her family.

The actress has reportedly also asked for police security. A day back, Rhea Chakraborty alleged that her father Indrajit Chakraborty and the building watchman were also mobbed by the paparazzi. The same report by India Today, three police vehicles escorted Rhea and her brother home after she filed a written complaint with the Santacruz police station. If media reports are to be believed, her mother is facing mental health issues because of the same.

A day earlier, Rhea Chakraborty gave a series of interviews in which she tried to defend herself concerning the allegations made against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, the Narcotics Control Bureau has objected to this and reportedly claimed that the actress has tried to influence the probe and the witnesses. Now, both the CBI and the NCB will be reportedly looking into this angle too. Further details are awaited about the same.

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Has anyone noticed sushants instagram account? The number of people he followed increases and decreases. His posts from November 2019 to Feb 2020 are missing. CBI should also dig into social media account and see what was deleted.

