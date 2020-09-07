  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, alleges they ‘fed drugs to SSR’

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister alleging that the sisters sent a bogus medical prescription for SSR.
20681 reads Mumbai
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau and after Showik Chakrabroty and Samuel Miranda underwent medical examination, the two reportedly were confronted with Rhea at the NCB office. Now while Showik Chakrabroty had allegedly confessed that he procured drugs at the behest of Rhea, latter had confessed procuring drugs but not consuming. Now in the latest, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister alleging that the sisters sent a bogus medical prescription for SSR.

Also, as per a report in Times Now, Rhea has alleged that SSR’s sister fed drugs to Sushant’. Also, earlier, Rhea, while said that she has never consumed drugs, but she had confessed that she used to smoke cigarettes and drink alcohol. Also, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the NCB, had said that drug parties used to take place at SSR’s farmhouse and Bollywood actors used to attend the same.

Plus, while Rhea is being quizzed by the NCB officials, in the latest, it is being said that while Rhea was co-operating in the investigation, but she was being "evasive" in some instances. Also, as per reports, Rhea has dropped the name of Bollywood biggies who are involved in the consumption and procurement of drugs.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS begin viscera testing to check for poisoning, result to take around 10 days

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

BS!!

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Omg! What a criminal mind this Rhea has. She is not scared of God or Karma.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Hahaha joke

