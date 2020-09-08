  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Mumbai Police transfers case to CBI: Report

As per reports, the Mumbai police has registered FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar on the basis of a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty
55641 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Mumbai Police transfers case to CBI: ReportRhea Chakraborty files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Mumbai Police transfers case to CBI: Report
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is on her way to the NCB office for Day 3 of interrogation and while many suspect that she might get arrested today, Rhea Chakraborty, in the latest, has filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters- Mitu Singh and Priyanka Singh, as she has claimed that they prescribed drugs to SSR without consultation. Yes, yesterday, after leaving the NCB office, Rhea Chakraborty went to the Mumbai police station and lodged an FIR against SSR’s sisters. As per reports, the Bandra police station has registered a first information report (FIR) against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, for abetting suicide, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to Rhea, Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh acquired a ‘bogus medical prescription’ for the late actor and Rhea has said in her complaint that Sushant died within five days of his sister Priyanka prescribing medicines for the deceased that are “banned under the NDPS Act, 1985 and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.” In her complaint, Rhea has stated that on the morning of June 8, when she left SSR’s house, the late actor was on his phone and when Rhea asked him, he showed her the texts that he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. “I was shocked upon reading the said messages, as Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take,” the complaint stated.

Furthermore, as per reports, Rhea stated that she had explained to Sushant that given the seriousness of his condition, and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by doctors, he should not take any other medication, and this is turn, led to an argument between the two. Also, as per a report in Times Now, it is being said that CBI will seek legal opinion on Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Rhea is suggesting that Sushant died of poisoning because of these 3 medicines, then why mumbai Police staged the suicide by hanging. Both Mumbai Police & Rhea will get trapped in their own lies. Moreover, these 3 medicines have no severe side-effects.This woman is more dumb than sonam.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Time for CBI to show their integrity.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Awesome. Now SSR's spirit will rest in peace. Finally the culprits who are the enablers of his misstep will be behind the bars.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

her evil knows no bounds

