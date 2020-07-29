Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

In response to an FIR filed against her by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, Rhea Chakraborty has now knocked the doors of India's top most court. On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.

KK Singh had filed an FIR on 27th July, 2020 at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, Bihar. Following this, a four-member team of Bihar Police had even arrived in the city. Today, this four-member team from Patna met Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in Mumbai.

An ANI tweet read, "Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday."

An FIR against Rhea has been filed under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). The actress has enlisted the services of one of India's well-known lawyers Satish Maneshinde who has in the past handled high-profile celebrity cases like Sanjay Dutt and .

On Tuesday evening, his associate Anandini Fernandes was snapped outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence.

