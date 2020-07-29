  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 04:38 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea Chakraborty
In response to an FIR filed against her by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, Rhea Chakraborty has now knocked the doors of India's top most court. On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai. 

KK Singh had filed an FIR on 27th July, 2020 at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, Bihar. Following this, a four-member team of Bihar Police had even arrived in the city.  Today, this four-member team from Patna met Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in Mumbai. 

An ANI tweet read, "Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday."

An FIR against Rhea has been filed under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). The actress has enlisted the services of one of India's well-known lawyers Satish Maneshinde who has in the past handled high-profile celebrity cases like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan

On Tuesday evening, his associate Anandini Fernandes was snapped outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence. 

Credits :ANI

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

No way!! She thinks mumbai police will protect her!! Don’t transfer the case , arrest and take her to Bihar! No mercy!

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

why so that her boy friend Mahesh Bhatt can manipulate the police here... no way... u gold digger amd money launderer of a worst woman possible... karna will bite u hard now .. wait and watch ... u will be the one who will suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

I feel like if she had to get a high profile lawyer like this guy, then she knows she’s going to end up in jail if she uses a different lawyer. That lawyer was used by Sanjay duty and Salman khan. Sanjay dutt was guilty but got less time. Salman khan got away. The fact that she had to get this lawyer makes me thinks even more that she’s guilty.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Riya ko jail mein dalo

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Why why why. So that you can get away easily with the protection of the biggies.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Aww babe knows she cant escape once she enter Bihar. Great move but still you are booked. sorry.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

I was waiting for that. I hope court leaves case where the old petitioner lives. not where the accused is being protected.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

RIYA GAME OVER

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

riya you may get out of this but in gods court you will suffer

