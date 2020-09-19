  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty is a friend and it’s my duty to stand by her; We want justice for Sushant & her: Saqib Saleem

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in jail over drug allegations linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Amid this, her friend Saqib Saleem joined others in demanding justice for her as well. Here's what he had to say about it.
Saqib Saleem on Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh RajputRhea Chakraborty is a friend and it’s my duty to stand by her; We want justice for Sushant & her: Saqib Saleem
It has been over 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his death investigation is currently being done by CBI and other agencies. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested a week back in allegations of alleged drug procurement that was linked to Sushant's case. Amid this, several celebs came out and backed Rhea and demanded her vilification should stop. Saqib Saleem opened up about demanding justice for Sushant and Rhea on social media and now, in an interview, he explained why he did so. 

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Saqib said that Rhea has been a friend and in such time, it was his duty to stand by her and her family. Further, he said that he lost faith in news channels and claimed that the 'vilification' of one person by them is 'sad.' Further, he mentioned the job of news channels is to just report facts and not give a narrative to people. He called it sad. Talking about justice for Sushant, he said that the loss of the actor is 'unfortunate' and that there are several agencies like CBI, ED, NCB who are investigating what happened to him as no one knows anything about it. 

He said that he wants justice for both Rhea and Sushant. Talking about Rhea, Saqib said, "It is heart-breaking as Rhea is a friend of mine and as a friend, it is my responsibility to stand by her and her family at this time. Having said that, the case is in court and I hope and pray that the Indian judiciary gives a fair result of what happened. We all want to know what has happened." Recently, when Saqib came out and backed Rhea on social media along with others, he received atrocious hate messages and he decided to make them public. 

Here is Saqib Saleem's post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Satyamev jayate #justiceforsushant #justiceforrhea #releaserhea

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

He even spoke about it in the chat. He said that actors have become soft targets and that the image of the industry is being tarnished. He claimed that most of the stuff being said on social media is 'propaganda.' However, he hoped that the truth would be out soon. Meanwhile, Rhea is in Byculla Jail and the CBI is probing the case while the Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. 

Meanwhile, the actor recently left Twitter amid the negativity and is only using Instagram. On the work front, he will be seen in Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer '83. The film is a biopic of Kapil Dev and Team India's world cup victory. It is yet to get a new release date. However, rumours are rife that it may release on Christmas 2020. 

