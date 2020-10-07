Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty
Almost a month after being arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was arrested on 8 September. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty has been denied bail.
ANI confirmed the development and even revealed that Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. A special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.
Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh which she is expected to pay in a month's time. The HC has stated, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai."
Maharashtra: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant granted bail by Bombay High Court. Abdul Basit's bail plea rejected.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested them in connection with a drugs case. https://t.co/TBCLt1Cblx
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020
After being granted bail, Rhea's lawyer said, "We have requested to grant bail on casual deposits. Passports for the 3 people who have been granted bail needs to be submitted," Times Now reported.
As per reports, Rhea's lawyers contested NCB's arrest sayin that no drugs were seized from the actress. In her bail application, too, Rhea and her brother stated that they were made targets of a 'witch-hunt' and that no incriminating evidence was found against them. She had also alleged that her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume curated marijuana and that he "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit" even though she tried to get him to leave it, reported NDTV.
