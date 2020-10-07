  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty

Almost a month after being arrested in a drugs case, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty.
38407 reads Mumbai Updated: October 7, 2020 12:06 pm
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, brother Showik Chakraborty bail denied.Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty.
Almost a month after being arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was arrested on 8 September. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty has been denied bail.    

ANI confirmed the development and even revealed that Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. A special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20. 

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh which she is expected to pay in a month's time. The HC has stated, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai." 

After being granted bail, Rhea's lawyer said, "We have requested to grant bail on casual deposits. Passports for the 3 people who have been granted bail needs to be submitted," Times Now reported. 

As per reports, Rhea's lawyers contested NCB's arrest sayin that no drugs were seized from the actress. In her bail application, too, Rhea and her brother stated that they were made targets of a 'witch-hunt' and that no incriminating evidence was found against them. She had also alleged that her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume curated marijuana and that he "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit" even though she tried to get him to leave it, reported NDTV.  

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Bullywood will be dancing tonight!

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

She should suffer for the rest of her life for what she has done, never find happiness and die alone.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

OPPRESSED INDIA. NO JUSTICE. SHAME. BLACK DAY.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Run and hide people

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Where are the mindless muppets who forged a revolution based on zero facts? The sister out for publicity, the money hungry family who claimed he had 15 crores from a movie signing, that never culminated? Chasing CBI and AIIMS down because they didn’t quite like the suicide conclusion. Must be murder, because they said so. I hope Rhea sues them and the media for harassment.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Bullywood is full of druggies and traitors, boycott until it's fallen, they already made money for their lifetime fooling people with fake PR image

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Poor Rhea. She dated a druggie who kept getting into affairs, cheated his girlfriends, made others do all his work - get him doctor appointments, buy him weed- and finally dumped her. If Sushant was alive, he would have been in jail for the same crime. Now that he is dead, he has been turned into a saint by his sisters who were never there for him when he was alive.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

What a sham! She lied that she did not meet Sushant after June 8th.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Indian system is a joke .

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

SC next ....no state org can be trusted

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I doubt she will be singing this time while out.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What a joke the system is, criminals getting bail. I’m not going to waste my money or time on Bullywood. Total Boycott

Anonymous 1 hour ago

this is the way to show them, boycott the movies made by these swine: Mirzapur 2 is by Frahan Akhtar, Shibani D'd middle aged termite- show them empty theatres, that's the best way forward!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Exactly boycott bullywood

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Black day

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thank God !! soo soo happy. this girl finnaly gets some relief

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Finally!. Rhea...please sue the Rajput family. Let it be a lesson for everyone blaming the gf/DIL for everything bad happening in their son's life.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Good

Anonymous 1 hour ago

she is going back in for a long time, short term relief.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Omg I'm so happy!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thank God !! I am soo Happy for her!! finally she gets some relief. SSR committed suicide. stop this witch hunt now. SSr sisters need to accpet that they abandoned their brother and now finding faults in other !!! Glad she is out of jail. Thank God !

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She gor bail, but picture abhi baaki hain, wtach what happens!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I saw rhea interview with the news Chanel omg she looks old for her age and she speaks like someone who has no education..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Says the moron who can’t even spell basic words.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes yes yesss!! Greatest news!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She ruined her younger brothers life and she got bail. How is it possible that she is accused of the same crime as her brother but he is denied bail.. Really does not make sense

Anonymous 1 hour ago

this is the way to show them, boycott the movies made by these swine: Mirzapur 2 is by Frahan Akhtar, Shibani D's middle aged termite and Rhea supporter- show them empty theatres, that's the best way forward! PV post!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Exactly boycott bullywood

