Rhea Chakraborty gets bail: Farhan Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha REACT to latest news reports

Social media was divided over Rhea Chakraborty's bail as some called it a failure of Indian judiciary while some others lauded the judgement.
Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was heard by the Bombay High Court and the actress was granted bail in the drugs case which is being probed by the NCB. Apart from Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant also were granted bail in the case. However, Rhea's brother Showik's plea was denied. Social media was divided over Rhea's bail as some called it a failure of Indian judiciary, some other lauded the judgement. 

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who had tweeted in support of Rhea to be released from prison reacted to the bail judgement. He tweeted, "Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY." Anubhav's tweet was re-tweeted by Anurag Kashyap. 

Whereas Farhan Akhtar reacted to latest news reports which state that the CBI probe is similar to the AIIMS final report which had  ruled out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He slammed news channels saying, "Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that."

Shibani Dandekar who has been crusading for release of Rhea also re-tweeted journalist Barkha Dutt's tweet which read, "#RheaChakraborty finally gets bail after a month. She has been the subject of utmost misogynistic vilification, led by some of our major TV news channels ( some of whom tried and trying to change track midway)."

She also re-tweeted another tweet which has been shared widely. It reads along the lines of Rhea's viral tee slogan, "Roses are red, violets are blue,  if you still watch news channels, more fool you. #RheaChakraborty." 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Rhea got good publicity thanx to SSR . I didnt know who she was. now lets not get surprised if she joins big boss or some such reality show , becomes great , starts her own line of clothing , gyms , spas ... She's going the Shilpa shetty way ....

