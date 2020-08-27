0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty gets hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card PIN with the help of Samuel Miranda: Report

The news reports further state that the actress and Samuel Miranda used the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's money for their personal expenses.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 06:59 pm
0
0
0
Save
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty gets hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card PIN with the help of Samuel Miranda: Report

In a news report by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card PIN with the help of Samuel Miranda. The news channel accessed the Enforcement Directorate's document. The news reports further state that the actress and Samuel Miranda used the late actor's money for their personal expenses. The news report by India Today, further states that under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Enforcement Directorate had cloned the phones of the actress, and also analysed Rhea's digital data and documents. 

Now, the report further adds that the actress Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda had worked closely. The duo had reportedly used the late actor's money for their personal expenses. The actress got her hands on the late actor's debit card PIN. The data of the actress which was analysed, also brought to light the details of  WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh, Jaya Shah, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. 

The news reports also state that details of chats between the actress and Jaya Saha from November 15, 2019 were also taken into account.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test)

Credits :india today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement