Rhea Chakraborty gets hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card PIN with the help of Samuel Miranda: Report

In a news report by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card PIN with the help of Samuel Miranda. The news channel accessed the Enforcement Directorate's document. The news reports further state that the actress and Samuel Miranda used the late actor's money for their personal expenses. The news report by India Today, further states that under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Enforcement Directorate had cloned the phones of the actress, and also analysed Rhea's digital data and documents.

Now, the report further adds that the actress Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda had worked closely. The duo had reportedly used the late actor's money for their personal expenses. The actress got her hands on the late actor's debit card PIN. The data of the actress which was analysed, also brought to light the details of WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh, Jaya Shah, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya.

The news reports also state that details of chats between the actress and Jaya Saha from November 15, 2019 were also taken into account.

