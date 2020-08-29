Rhea Chakraborty gets summoned again in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after intense grilling on day 2: Report

The actress was reportedly grilled for 7 hours on day 2 of questioning. The news report by NDTV states that Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned once again after being intensely grilled on Friday and Saturday.

As per a news report by NDTV, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned again for questioning by the CBI. The actress was reportedly grilled for 7 hours on day 2 of questioning. The news report by NDTV states that Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned once again after being intensely grilled on Friday and Saturday. The shutterbugs clicked actress Rhea Chakraborty as she stepped out of the DRDO guest house. The actress was accompanied by brother Showik Chakraborty. The media snapped both Rhea and Showik Chakraborty as they were leaving the DRDO guest house post Rhea's questioning.

The actress was also spotted at the Santa Cruz police station. The news reports on Rhea Chakraborty state that she has requested the police for protection from the media reporters. The actress had reportedly shot a video wherein her father got mobbed by the news reports near their building. The actress during her interview with India Today also mentioned how her father served the nation and how he is being mobbed. Rhea goes on to add that the situation is so bad for their family, that her father ended up getting touched and hit.

As per news reports, the actress also stated how her mother is close to getting hospitalized. According to news reports, Rhea Chakraborty also mentioned that her building's watchman also got hurt. A news report by Republic TV stated how police officers had come to escort Rhea Chakraborty to her residence, which is something they have never seen before. The actress is reportedly being questioned by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

