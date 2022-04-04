Rhea Chakraborty on getting back to work: I'm hoping something will happen soon, fingers crossed.

Rhea Chakraborty has been slowly and steadily getting back into the limelight. Apart from stepping out at city events, Rhea also recently walked the ramp at a fashion show in Pune. In a latest chat with ETimes, Rhea got candid about returning to the ramp stage and her plans of getting back in front of the camera.

Speaking about her ramp walk, Rhea said, "I'm really excited to be here. It's been a while that I've walked the ramp, almost a couple of years and I'm happy to be back at it like for me." The actress went through a drastic personal change after the demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. Rhea revealed that she is hoping to get back soon to work.

Elaborating on how the lockdown treated her, Rhea said, "It's been a lot of healing and like coming back to normalcy, with baby steps at a time. So other than that, like work I'm trying, I'm hoping something will happen soon. So fingers crossed."

Rhea was also in attendance for her best friend Shibani Dandekar’s wedding with Farhan Akhtar in February. Commenting on the same, Rhea called it one of the most beautiful weddings. Sharing a photo with the couple on social media, Rhea had captioned it, "Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day. @shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back."

