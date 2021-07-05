Rhea Chakraborty gives us a glimpse of her 'puppy love' as she appeals to feed the strays; WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to share two clips where she is seen feeding stray dogs. The actress could be seen petting the dogs and enjoying her time with them.

Rhea Chakraborty has been active on social media lately and her recent post put her love for dogs on display. The Chehre actress took to social media to share a video in which she is seen feeding stray dogs with a special appeal for all her followers. The actress has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic and off late, has been using her social media handle to engage with her fans. Her recent post featuring little doggos has come with a special message for all.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rhea shared a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday. In the video, Rhea is seen clad in a casual avatar as she goes out to feed the stray dogs. The actress is seen surrounded by many little street dogs as she went on to feed them dog food. She is seen clad in a black top with a white shirt and distressed jeans. Her hair is left open and as she fed the dogs with food, Rhea is seen smiling. The actress appealed to all to 'feed the strays' with the video.

Take a look: (Click HERE for video)

Meanwhile, recently, Rhea turned a year older and her near and dear ones took to social media to share heartfelt wishes for her. The actress also had a special way to thank her fans as she went on to share how the love they showered on her was 'healing.' The actress shared a note on her social media handle after her birthday and wrote, "Thank you for all your amazing birthday wishes and love, your love is healing .. keep it coming," with folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen next in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav and others. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read| Rhea Chakraborty in talks to play Draupadi in a film inspired by Mahabharata?

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Share your comment ×