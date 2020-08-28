Rhea Chakraborty grilled by CBI: Queries likely to be of presence at morgue, Europe Trip, doctors’ appointment

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house today for her CBI probe. Here is the reported list of CBI questions to the actress in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of cheating and abetting in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by his family arrived at the DRDO guest house today and is being probed by the CBI. The actress arrived an hour back and is supposedly expected to be grilled for long hours in connection to the late actors’ tragic and mysterious death. Ahead of her CBI probe, Rhea on Thursday night appeared on various news channels and defended herself in those interviews.

While the actress is inside the DRDO guest house, Times Now has reportedly gotten access to the line of questions that the CBI is going to grill Rhea with.

Here is the reported set of CBI question to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Did you call Sushant's family after his death? Did you go to Sushant's house after learning about his death? Why did you go to the mortuary? How many times were you questioned by the Mumbai Police? Did you have a tiff with Sushant's sister? Who all did you tell about your relationship getting sour? Who informed you about Sushant's death? Why did you speak to DCP Bandra Police Abhishek Trimukhe? What do you think led to Sushant's death? When did you meet Siddharth Pithani? Why did you fire the staff at Sushant's house? Did you stay in touch with Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani after Sushant's death? What happened on the Europe trip? Did you give any medicine to Sushant? Did you fix any doctor's appointment for SSR?4

More to follow…

