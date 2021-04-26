Rhea Chakraborty hails COVID 19 frontline workers in the city: Be safe, be kind, united we stand

With COVID 19 cases witnessing a surge in India, Rhea Chakraborty to be safe and kind during the pandemic.

As the second wave of COVID 19 has taken over the nation, every moment has turned out to be a struggle to survive. In these crucial times, our frontline workers have turned out to be a blessing for everyone who is working selflessly to save as many lives as they can. And while everyone is doing their bit to raise awareness about the deadly virus and the resources to fight COVID 19, Rhea Chakraborty has come forward and hailed the frontline workers for their selfless services.

The actress took to the Instagram story and expressed her gratitude towards the COVID 19 warriors. Furthermore, Rhea also urged everyone to be safe and kind during this pandemic and fight these difficult times together. This isn’t all. She had also sent strength to everyone around as the COVID 19 situation worsens with every passing day. She wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the COVID warriors (frontline worker) who are saving our beloved city! #heroes. Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post:

Earlier, the Jalebi actress had come out to help people during the ongoing pandemic. The actress has asked people to reach out to her in any case and assured to help them in any way she can. Rhea said, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can.. small help or big help, help is help.. DM me if I can help in any way.. will try my best.. take care, be kind.. Love and strength – Rhea.”

