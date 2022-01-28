Rhea Chakraborty helps brother Showik to walk with crutches as they exit a clinic; PHOTOS

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have a great bond with each other and their love for each other is evident on social media. The brother-sister duo often takes to their social media handles to express their love for each other. Well, today Rhea and Showik were spotted in the city heading out of a clinic. We could see the actress helping her brother to walk with crutches as his one leg appeared to be broken. Rhea was spotted in casual attire and so did her brother.