Rhea Chakraborty helps brother Showik to walk with crutches as they exit a clinic; PHOTOS
Advertisement
Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have a great bond with each other and their love for each other is evident on social media. The brother-sister duo often takes to their social media handles to express their love for each other. Well, today Rhea and Showik were spotted in the city heading out of a clinic. We could see the actress helping her brother to walk with crutches as his one leg appeared to be broken. Rhea was spotted in casual attire and so did her brother.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!