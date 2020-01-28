Rhea Chakraborty on her link up rumours with Sushant Singh Rajput: This isn’t something I want to disclose yet

Rhea Chakraborty says she is fond of working towards her shared goals with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput have been making the headlines for over a year now. From being spotted at exotic vacays together to making public appearances in the town, Rhea and Sushant have been painting the town red. While the fans wonder what's cooking between them, the duo has never spilled beans on their much-speculated relationship. Recently Rhea shared an adorable post on Sushant's birthday and the fans couldn't stop gushing, thinking that she finally made their relationship Instagram official. However, Rhea denied the news.

Rhea and Sushant have been good friends for many years. The two share a few shared goals and the actress is fond of working towards them, she told Hindustan Times in an interview. They are soon to start an NGO together and have certain destinations to tick off their bucket list. Addressing her link-up rumours with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea stated that she wouldn't want to disclose if there's anything else between them at the moment. It is rumoured that the two have decided to keep their love affair under wraps.

While Sushant has featured in many big-ticket films, Rhea hasn't had any Bollywood biggies yet. However, the actress seems to have a lot of plans for 2020. Rhea will soon be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in Chehre which is slated for April 24, 2020 release. She will also be opening a gym with a friend and starting an NGO for the education of the underprivileged children, with Sushant.

Credits :Hindustan Times

