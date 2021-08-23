Rhea Chakraborty holds on to brother Showik Chakraborty as she wishes him on Raksha Bandhan

It was Raksha Bandhan this weekend and the social media has been abuzz with wishes for the festival not just by commoners and celebs. In fact, several celebrities also took to their social media handles to share pics from their Raksha Bandhan festivities. Joining them, Rhea Chakraborty has also been grabbing the attention as she gave a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother Showik Chakraborty. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress had shared a pic of herself with her brother and it was all about unconditional love.

In the pic, Rhea was seen dressed in a white embroidered suit which she had pared with a bright yellow coloured dupatta. On the other hand, Showik had opted for an all black outfit for Raksha Bandhan. The Jalebi actress was seen hugging Showik as the latter held on to his sister and the picture speak volumes about the strong bond between the brother and sister duo. Rhea captioned the image as “Happy Raksha Bandhan @showikk” along with a heart emoticon.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s Raksha Bandhan post for Showik Chakraborty:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for the release of Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre. The mystery thriller will also star Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre, which was slated to release in April earlier and was postponed due to the pandemic, will now be hitting the screens on August 27 this year.

