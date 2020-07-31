Rhea Chakraborty issues video statement on allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth Shall Prevail

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has been on the radar of the netizens. And now she has released a video statement and stated that she believes that she will get justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a drastic turn lately after the late actor’s filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that she had instigated Sushant to take the drastic step. And now, Rhea has issued a video statement saying the truth shall prevail in the case.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×