Rhea Chakraborty issues video statement on allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth Shall Prevail
Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has been on the radar of the netizens. And now she has released a video statement and stated that she believes that she will get justice.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a drastic turn lately after the late actor’s filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that she had instigated Sushant to take the drastic step. And now, Rhea has issued a video statement saying the truth shall prevail in the case.
Credits :Pinkvilla
Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue