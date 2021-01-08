Rhea Chakraborty joins Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman & family to spend quality time; Latter calls her 'my girl'

Amid the media attention on her, Rhea Chakraborty is slowly bouncing back to normal life. The Chehre actress took some out to spend with Rajiv Lakshman and his family at their get-together.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has had a tough 2020 amid the media glare on her post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Not just this, the actress was mired in a drug controversy later and was in custody for a month. However, now, it seems that Rhea is slowly bouncing back and returning to normalcy as she has been snapped a couple of times in the city. More recently, Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman dropped glimpses of a family evening where Rhea also joined in for some moments. The Roadies fame producer shared photos with Rhea from his family get together.

Taking to Instagram, Rajiv shared adorable photos with Rhea as the Chehre actress joined her friend for a family evening. In the series of photos, Rhea is seen clad in a brown checkered blazer with her hair left loose. Sans makeup, Rhea smiled as she posed next to her friend Rajiv. Rajiv is seen holding on to her and smiling as they posed for picture-perfect photos. Sharing the photos, Rajiv turned off the comments on his posts on social media.

As the Roadies creator shared photos with Rhea from his family get together, he called her, 'My Girl.'

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, just yesterday, the Bombay High Court reserved its order over an application filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seeking to quash the FIR that Rhea Chakraborty had filed against them regarding their involvement in his demise. Rhea had been in the headlines in the second half of the year in 2020 after Sushant's death in June 2020. Recently, director Rumi Jaffery spoke to SpotBoye and shared that Rhea would be making her comeback on the screen in 2021. He expressed that spending time in jail over the drug case, 'crushed her morale completely.' Rhea is a part of Rumi's film, Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

Credits :Rajiv Lakshman Instagram

