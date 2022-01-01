Rhea Chakraborty looks back at a ‘year full of healing and pain’ with a heartfelt post

The countdown for 2022 is over and we are looking forward to a fruitful New Year. Just like us, our Bollywood stars are excited too. The stars bid adieu to 2021 and remembered the good times they had as they welcome next year. Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media on the last day of the year 2021 and shared her thoughts through a sweet note. The actress said she face a tough year, but she is looking at 2022 with stronger eyes and a kinder heart.

Sharing a stunning photograph of herself, Rhea penned, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light.” As soon as Rhea shared her heart, her fans took to her comment section and dropped best wishes. One of the fans wrote, “You deserve the best,” while the other one said, “Stay strong”.

Take a look:

Recently, Rhea and several other celebrities came together to celebrate Christmas in the complete festive spirit. Anusha Dandekar had hosted a get-together on the occasion. The attendees included Shibani Dandekar and her beau Farhan Akhtar, Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar, Rhea Chakraborty, and celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit along with several other friends. The stunning pictures left the internet in a tizzy.