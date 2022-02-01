Rhea Chakraborty looks fearless in a backless outfit; Says 'Keep going forward'

Rhea Chakraborty is a kind of celebrity who always believes in living a normal life. The actress finds luxury in a normal living. In her recent social media post, she looked very elegant and beautiful with a life-changing quote. Rhea Chakraborty seems to redefine her new look and removes the mid-week blues. The actress posted a black and white picture of herself wearing a backless outfit. She is looking gorgeous and shared a quote about life by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho along with the picture.

Her post reads, “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear -Paulo Coelho.” The actress seems to create a new rage in her fashion hooked dress. The celebrity took up the hashtag as #rehnew, which does give her fans thought on often believer of simple living style the actress goes all glamorous these days. Rhea has raised the excitement level of her fans.

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was released last year and deals with a murder mystery. There is a courtroom drama in which Amitabh is seen as a lawyer and Emraan as a suspect.

Take a look here:

To note, Rhea started her career in 2009, when she participated in the MTV show 'Teen Diva'. She later appeared in films such as 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Jalebi', 'Sonali Cable', 'Half Girlfriend' and many more.

