Rhea Chakraborty & Mahesh Bhatt's chats accessed; Actress wrote, 'I feel impact of your unconditional love'

While the CBI has begun its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, a few WhatsApp conversations between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt have been accessed.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have already shocked everyone. However, fans and loved ones of the late actor finally heaved a sigh of relief of August 19. That is because the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the meantime, a news channel has accessed the WhatsApp chats between Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt. Reportedly, these conversations date back to June 8, the day when the actress left Sushant’s place.

The content of these chats is quite shocking as the filmmaker reportedly advises Rhea on her relationship. But before that, we want our readers to know that Rhea's character in Jalebi was Ayesha. So, the actress reportedly wrote something related to this in her chat with the filmmaker. It reads, ‘Ayesha moves on, Sir, with a heavy heart and a sense of relief. Our last call was a wakeup call. You are my angel. You were then, and, you are now.’

In response to his, Mahesh Bhatt writes, ‘Don’t look back. Make it possible, what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man. To this, Rhea reportedly replies by writing that whatever the filmmaker told about her dad the other day has pushed her to be strong. The actress later also states in her chats that the best emotions she feels are for him (Mahesh Bhatt). She reportedly also wrote that their paths met not for a film but for something different. The later part of her chat reads, ‘Every word you’ve said echoes in me & I feel a deep impact of your unconditional love.’

Credits :Times Now

