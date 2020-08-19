  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty maintains truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Top court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI and the decision was hailed by millions on social media. Read on to know what Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had to say.
Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai Police. The Supreme Court in its third hearing today transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the decision was hailed by millions on social media including the late actor's family and friends. Now, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement and called SC's verdict as 'desired justice'. 

He said, "SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation." 

He further added, "Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case." 

On Wednesday, the top court apart from transferring the case to CBI also asked Mumbai Police to hand over the evidence. The verdict also refused Maharashtra's government the option to challenge the order. Reacting to the same, Sushant's family lawyer hailed the judgement and  said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct."

With the case, now getting a clear direction, it is to be seen what the CBI investigation unravels.  

