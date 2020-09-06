Rhea Chakraborty may be arrested if not able to answer properly: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the NCB on Sunday for the probe concerning the drug angle. Read on to know what the late actor's family lawyer has to say about the same.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and most recently, Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drug angle. In the midst of all this, the actress arrived for another round of questioning in front of the NCB on Sunday. Earlier, a team from the bureau had summoned Rhea for joining the investigation. What’s more shocking is a statement released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde that she is ready for arrest.

Not only that, but he also termed it a witch-hunt. Maneshinde further added that the actress is facing the consequence of loving someone and that she hasn’t applied for anticipatory bail. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has responded to the statement. His representative Varun Singh has said that is the actress is not able to answer properly during the confrontation, she may be arrested. He also calls the argument about getting protected by love ‘strange.'

Singh has further said that he has no idea how the love angle is going to help Rhea Chakraborty is she thinks about going to court and speaking the same. However, the lawyer’s representative refused to speak anything about the drug angle until and unless it gets proved in the court. Talking about Rhea, the actress has reportedly admitted to the procurement of drugs but stated that she did not consume them.

