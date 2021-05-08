Rhea Chakraborty mourns her uncle’s demise due to Coronavirus: Covid took you away, but your legacy continues

As Rhea Chakraborty lost her uncle due to COVID 19, she urged everyone to stay indoors and follow the protocols.

The COVID 19 pandemic which is witnessing its second wave at the moment, has claimed lakhs of lives so far. The deadly virus continues to affect the normal lives, many people have lost their loved ones during the pandemic. Amid this Rhea Chakraborty had also lost her loved one. Yes! The Jalebi actress has lost her uncle due to the deadly virus. She had shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram as she mourned the loss of her uncle Col S Suresh Kumar who happened to be a retired army officer and a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Rhea shared her late uncle’s pic in the uniform and stated that Kumar was a decorated officer, a well known orthopaedic surgeon and a wonderful human being. She also mentioned that while COVID 19 took him away, his legacy will be continued. The actress also called him a real life hero. Rhea wrote, “Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd) 10.11.1968- 1.5.2021. A renowned orthopaedic surgeon, a decorated officer, a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away, but your legacy continues .. Suresh Uncle, you’re a real life Hero! I salute you sir R.I.P. I urge you all to please be home and stay safe, Covid doesn’t see good or bad #letsuniteagainstcovid #stayhomestaysafe”

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post:

Earlier, Rhea had also taken to social media and hailed the frontline workers for their selfless service. She wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the COVID warriors (frontline worker) who are saving our beloved city! #heroes. Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

