Rhea Chakraborty on being called ‘chudail’ post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Maybe I am that person’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 left the whole nation shocked. His untimely demise left a massive void in the lives of his family, friends, and loved ones. Post Sushant’s death, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting her partner Sushant’s suicide by his family. Rhea faced massive backlash at the time, and was called various names by haters, including ‘chudail’ or a ‘witch’. Now, Rhea has reacted to being called all such names.

Rhea Chakraborty on being called ‘chudail’ post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In a conversation at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, the actress was asked about being called ‘chudail’ and being accused of doing black magic on Sushant. In response, she said, “I kinda like the name chudail (witch). Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to patriarchal society had her own way or had her own opinion which was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal societies back then. Maybe I am that person. Maybe I am a chudail, maybe I know how to do black magic."

She also opened up on how the society has a patriarchal mindset. Rhea said, “It is what it was, and it is what it is in our society. Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married and his success ratio drops they will say dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai (Look, ever since she ventured into his life, his career has gone haywire). It's almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society.”

She added that the things that were said about her post Sushant’s death were in the sphere of patriarchy. She added that Sushant had his own identity and that he came from a small town and made his mark in Bollywood, which isn’t a mind that can be controlled. “There is no black magic in this world, let me clear that,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

