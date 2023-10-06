Rhea Chakraborty on ‘the only day’ she broke down in Byculla jail; says she did ‘naagin dance’ with inmates

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs

In 2020, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty spent almost a month in Byculla jail, in connection with a drugs case related to the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was released on bail in October 2020, after spending 28 days in judicial custody. In a recent interview, Rhea talked about he time in jail, and how she was devastated to find out that her brother Showik didn’t get bail. She also mentioned that she danced with her inmates on the last day and that it was a cathartic experience.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals dancing with inmates on last day in Byculla jail

While speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, Rhea Chakraborty said that the day she got bail, but her brother Showik didn’t, she broke down completely. “So the day I got bail, my brother didn’t get bail and I was devastated. It was the only day that I broke down completely,” said Rhea. She said that she had promised her inmates that the day she got bail, she would dance. However, she wasn’t happy the day she did get bail. “So I refused them at first and when the jailer came and told me ‘mat karo tum, chhod do (don't do it, leave it)’ and I was like ‘haan haan (yes yes)’. But then I thought that I am leaving and I am probably never gonna see these women again and if I could give them five minutes of happiness with the dance performance with them, then why the hell not?” said Rhea.

So, Rhea gave in and danced with the inmates. She called it the ‘most ecstatic moment’ of her life, revealing that they did naagin (snake) dance on the floor. “The excitement and joy and happiness that I saw in these women's eyes while I was dancing for them with them is probably the highest point of my life to date,” she said.

Rhea Chakraborty on the work front

Rhea Chakraborty is currently seen on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, in which she is a gang leader. As for her films, she was last seen in Rumi Jaffery’s 2021 thriller Chehre, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty on being called ‘chudail’ post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Maybe I am that person’