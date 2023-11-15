Rhea Chakraborty on whether people in Bollywood are scared of hiring her: ‘There is still a sense of fear’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to suicide

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) in a drug-related case post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was lodged at Byculla jail as an undertrial for 28 days before she was granted bail. Back then, Rhea was subjected to massive backlash and trolling on social media. Now, in a recent interview, the actress talked about not getting enough work in Bollywood post the drug-related case.

Rhea Chakraborty on not getting enough work in Bollywood

In an interview with Mid Day, Rhea Chakraborty was asked about not getting much work in Bollywood, and whether people are scared of hiring her. In response, Rhea said that she feels a sense of fear still lingers, but she is hoping that will subside soon. However, she added that things have calmed down a lot since 2020, and that the power of trolls is now gone.

“I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I'm hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone,” said Rhea.

Rhea was seen in Rumi Jaffery’s 2021 film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She was also recently seen as a gang leader in Roadies 19, alongside Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Rhea Chakraborty calls herself one of the most trolled people on social media

In the same interview, Rhea said that she is one of the most trolled personalities on social media. However, she added that she has seen kindness in difficult times. “I had friends rally behind me, help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength,” said Rhea.

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by his family. Post that, she faced massive hatred and backlash on social media. While speaking at India Today Conclave 2023 last month, the actress talked about being called names such as ‘chudail (witch)’.

She said, “I kinda like the name chudail (witch). Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to patriarchal society had her own way or had her own opinion which was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal societies back then. Maybe I am that person,” she said.

