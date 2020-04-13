Rhea Chakraborty opens up on dating Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘He’s cute, attractive & coolest person I know’

There have been reports that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been dating each other for quite some time now.

The showbiz industry has witnessed several affairs over the years and being linked with someone is part and parcel of life in the glamour world. While we have heard about many couples in recent times, there is one celeb couple that never fails to make it to the headlines. We are talking about Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been reported that the duo has been dating each other for a while and are going strong with their bond. Although neither Sushant nor Rhea ever made their relationship public but their secret vacations speak volume about their love affair.

Yes! Sushant and Rhea have, reportedly, sneaked out for several vacations together and this was evident from their pics from the same location on social media. It was evident that the rumoured couple was very careful about being seen together. However, this only added on to the rumours about their love affair. But looks like these are mere rumours only. During a recent conversation with ETimes, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress denied stated dating Sushant and claimed that they are just good friends. Rhea, who also claimed to know Sushant for eight years now, asserted that their friendship has evolved with time. She also asserted that while she finds the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor super cute, attractive and one of the nicest persons she knows. However, Rhea isn’t sure about what Sushant thinks of her.

“Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me,” Rhea was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the diva was also quizzed about one thing she hates about her ‘just friend’ Sushant, to which Rhea replied saying that he knows too much about everything, which she finds annoying at times. She stated, "Sushant is too intelligent. He knows too much about everything. It's not a habit, it's just who he is! And that can be annoying in the sense that you may think that you're a really smart person but once you have a conversation with Sushant, you might want to rethink that!"

Meanwhile, Sushant has been maintaining a silence on the reports of him dating Rhea Chakraborty. To note, this isn’t the first time that Sushant has been linked with an actress in the industry. Earlier, the Kai Po Che star was also rumoured to be dating his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan. In fact, the reports of Sushant dating Kriti had spread like wildfire and there were reports that the duo even went for a romantic holiday in Bangkok. However, both the actors rubbished the reports and asserted that they were just friends.

On the other hand, Sushant’s chemistry with Sara during Kedarnath shooting and promotions was also a thing in the town and people did believe that they make a good pair. However, according to media reports, they soon parted ways amicably.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput had also been in a six year long relationship with television actress Ankita Lokhande before his ventured into Bollywood. They were indeed one of the most adored couples of the industry and had found love in each other while shooting for their popular family drama Pavitra Rishta. However, their break up in 2016 did come as a shock to their fans. It was speculated that the couple called it quits over Ankita’s drinking issued. In fact, reports also claimed that Sushant found love in someone else. However, Sushant had rubbished the reports and stated, “Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do Grow apart & it’s unfortunate. Period!!”

Talking about the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara wherein he will be romancing Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is said to be based on the popular novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

