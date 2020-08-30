  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty organized parties to keep Sushant Singh Rajput busy: Samuel Miranda in a statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager Samuel Miranda has also been summoned by the agencies in connection with the case. Read on for further details.
There are not one but three agencies who are now busy probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have summoned and interrogated numerous individuals in connection with the late actor. Among them is Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda who has also given statements to the agencies. As reportedly revealed by Miranda himself, he was hired by the late actor’s sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth who took his interview before hiring him. His tasks included looking after the house, handling the staff, and paying their salaries.

Miranda also recalled an incident when Priyanka shouted at a household staff named Abbas who along with Dipesh left the job. He further adds that Sushant had a fight with Priyanka post which she and her husband left the house. He alleges that Rhea Chakraborty was a frequent visitor since May 2019. Miranda claims to have gone to Goa on leave in July 2019. He found out upon his return that Shruti Modi has been appointed the celebrity manager and that Rhea has moved into Sushant’s apartment.

Miranda has reportedly stated that Rhea’s parents and her brother Showik also used to visit the actor. At the same time, the late actor was busy with the promotions of Chhichhore. The next statement made by the house manager is sure to shock anyone. He alleges that Rhea and few other workers told him about Capri Heights being haunted. They also told him that Sushant would often come out of his bedroom and hug Lord Hanuman’s idol.

The house manager has also stated that it was Shruti Modi and Rhea who told the late actor that he would feel better if he stays at Waterstone Club. Moreover, his sisters also came to meet him there. They reportedly asked him about his finances post which the late actor began crying. He was also worried about his finances. Miranda claims to have booked four tickets for them as he was supposed to go with his sisters. However, that never happened as Sushant told that he wouldn’t go with them. Post that, he went to live at Rhea’s place too but his condition didn’t improve.

According to Miranda’s statements, the late actor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in November 2019 for four days but he refused to stay there. Post that, Rhea reportedly took him back to her place. It was after that he found a house for the couple which is Mount Blanc post which they shifted there. Miranda has reportedly alleged that Rhea used to organize parties once or twice a week to keep Sushant busy. However, he avoided coming out of his room.

Credits :India Today

