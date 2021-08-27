Rhea Chakraborty pens a birthday note for ‘world’s most special girl’ Shibani Dandekar: I love you so much

It is Shibani Dandekar’s birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from all across the world. From friends to fans, her loved ones are making sure to make her day special and the social media is abuzz with adorable posts for the birthday girl. Joining them, Shibani’s dear friend Rhea Chakraborty has also penned a special note for her on social media and called her the world’s most special girl as she sent birthday love to her.

Rhea shared a beautiful selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram account and in the caption, she wrote how everyone should wish to have a friend like Shibani. “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - “One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for”. Happy birthday to the world’s most special girl. I love you so so much,” the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress wrote along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s birthday post for Shibani Dandekar:

Earlier, Shibani’s beau Farhan Akhtar had also penned a special post for her and it was all about love. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor had shared a beautiful monochromatic pic with Shibani and wrote, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you” along with heart emoticons. To note, Shibani and Farhan have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. While there have been speculations about their marriage, Shibani had dismissed the rumours stating it is not on the cards yet.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar sends birthday love to Shibani Dandekar with a sweet post