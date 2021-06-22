  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty pens an empowering note about learning to ‘fly’ & weathering a ‘storm’ with a childhood PHOTO

Rhea Chakraborty has taken a trip down a memory lane and shared a glimpse from her childhood days. Read on to know more.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2021 05:59 pm
childhood,Rhea Chakraborty,Chehre Rhea Chakraborty pens an empowering note about learning to ‘fly’ & weathering a ‘storm’ with a childhood PHOTO
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who will be next seen in mystery thriller Chehre, has once become emotional and shared another throwback picture on her social handle. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from her childhood days. And to add more to it, she has today shared another picture along with a cryptic post. On Father’s Day also she had shared a picture with her dad and praised him for making her so strong. Today in her post she has referred to her mother.

In the picture, she is seen as a very small baby and is hardly able to walk. She even mentioned it in the picture, ‘I thought mom was teaching me how to walk, who knew I would learn to fly.’ She has also posted a butterfly. The actress is dressed in a white frock and is sitting on her knees on the floor. And in another post she writes, ‘And just like that..she weathered the storm, for indeed its always darkest before the dawn.’

Recently, she had also shared a post and hashtagged the post by writing ‘#Rheality’ and several celebrities commented rather positively on the note.

Take a look at the screenshots here:

On the work front, her next film Chehre will star Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film release has been postponed owing to the current situation and new dates have not been announced. The film is directed by Rumy Jafry and it also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day: Rhea Chakraborty shares a childhood PIC with her dad; Says ‘You are my inspiration’

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

