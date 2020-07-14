Rhea Chakraborty pens her heart out for Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 days of losing you but lifetime of loving you

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for him. She shared a throwback photo with it.

It has been a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and tributes continue to pour in for him. A month after his demise, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to pen a heartfelt and emotional note for him. Last evening, Rhea changed her Whatsapp display picture and shared a photo with late Sushant. The photo went viral on social media as fans saw a glimpse of the happy duo in the throwback photo shared by the Jalebi star.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Along with the note, Rhea also shared beautiful photos with Sushant. In the photos, we get a glimpse of the good times when the Chhichhore star was alive. The actress expressed how she will miss him eternally and that he taught her how to love by being with her. With her note, she expressed how she will never be able to come to terms with the loss of Sushant who passed away last month at his house in Mumbai. Rhea also praised the person Sushant was and cited his love for the galaxies and the stars in her emotional note.

Here is Rhea Chakraborty's note for Sushant Singh Rajput:

This is the first time since Sushant’s demise that Rhea has shared something on social media. Last month, post Sushant’s tragic demise, Rhea was also summoned by the Mumbai police for recording her statement. She spent 9 hours reportedly in sharing all details of their relationship and Sushant’s work and personality with the police. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his friends and family. The late actor will be seen on the screen one last time in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. It releases on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

