Rhea Chakraborty pens her heart out for Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 days of losing you but lifetime of loving you
It has been a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and tributes continue to pour in for him. A month after his demise, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to pen a heartfelt and emotional note for him. Last evening, Rhea changed her Whatsapp display picture and shared a photo with late Sushant. The photo went viral on social media as fans saw a glimpse of the happy duo in the throwback photo shared by the Jalebi star.
Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."
Along with the note, Rhea also shared beautiful photos with Sushant. In the photos, we get a glimpse of the good times when the Chhichhore star was alive. The actress expressed how she will miss him eternally and that he taught her how to love by being with her. With her note, she expressed how she will never be able to come to terms with the loss of Sushant who passed away last month at his house in Mumbai. Rhea also praised the person Sushant was and cited his love for the galaxies and the stars in her emotional note.
Here is Rhea Chakraborty's note for Sushant Singh Rajput:
This is the first time since Sushant’s demise that Rhea has shared something on social media. Last month, post Sushant’s tragic demise, Rhea was also summoned by the Mumbai police for recording her statement. She spent 9 hours reportedly in sharing all details of their relationship and Sushant’s work and personality with the police. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his friends and family. The late actor will be seen on the screen one last time in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. It releases on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Rhea, you could have been the woman who truly stood by him and watch him reach the stars. Women truly have the power to make or break a man. Unfortunately you will go down in history as someone who just watched HIM SUFFER in silence n ran away when he needed you the most. A billion posts expressing your love for him is now hollow n meaningless. Atleast do us a favor now n don't fake ur sympathy.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Sushant and Mukesh Chabbra pics look gay
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Why a msg after a month. It shl have been spontaneous, not planned & written by some Mahesh Bhatt for you to post. Devious people, both.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Liar liar pants on fire
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Ah! To abandon him when the chips are down and remember him lovingly after his death! What a woman!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Nicely written article By bhatt PR but evil woman no one is going to buy it, not a single expression of sadness on your face when he dies and when you were spotted outside farhan house.Go to your buddha, we will fight for justice for sushant.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Mr. Swamy is coming for you. My guess is she was involved in his death in some manner. Deleting insta posts so suspects like how is that the first thing to do if her bf dies? Removing signs of him from her Instagram post. Now she’s claiming he’s the love of her life after thirty days. Very convenient would she have done this if people had not taken up sushant’s cause. Why is she not asking for CBI investigation ?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Karma is coming for you attention seeking girl. What you sow you reap. Your career is finished. No one will ever acknowledge you. It took you 30 days to write such a sweet message and come to terms with your loss. Don’t believe this crap
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She is definitely the reason he comitted suicicde, why aremt the famoily members allowing these posts form this Rhea
Anonymous 1 hour ago
So Rhea wants us to buy this emotional Post. We will forgive you Rhea and will shower Love for ifetime If You Come up with the Truth and Facts. Rhea if you wish peace in your life, Come out with the Truth. 1 month of Sushant Murder , now or never is the Time for Rhea. So you better think and take action. PV PLS POST
Anonymous 1 hour ago
He must be turning in grave today!! Such deep love and she left him alone. Bollywood is pretty good at emotional speeches. Hollow words. Truth always come out. Thank you Mr Swamy to pitch in.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She is a wolf in sheep's clothing
Anonymous 1 hour ago
This is happening after hon. Swamy is going to ask for CBI enquiry, so now she wants to show she loves him. She is wolf in sheep's clothing
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Didn’t feel like its coming straight from the heart. had u given him enough love like u trying to make it sound. HE WOULD HAVE NEVER FELT LIKE COMMITING SUICIDE. Thats the power of love. Which definately you could not give him. he must b really lonely inside that he gave up .so stop this fakeness. You are hurting his fans all the more by creating this drama
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Why his family didn't care about him?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
true
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Though I hate you, sending you loads of hugs as the loss you experience is much more than us. We just can't forget him n I know how difficult it must be for you.