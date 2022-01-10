Rhea Chakraborty poses with her 'sisters for life' Anusha, Apeksha & Shibani Dandekar in new sunkissed photos

Rhea Chakraborty may have been away from social media for a bit but a few months back she made a comeback and how! The actress is quite active on her social media these days and treats her fans with pictures of herself. We all know that she shares a great bond with the Dandekar sisters Anusha and Shibani. Well, she took to her Instagram recently to share a lovely picture of her girl gang posing right under the sun with the Dandekar sister’s Anusha, Shibani and Apeksha.

Rhea shared a picture and a cute boomerang video on her Instagram stories and it is proof of the love she has for the Dandekar sisters. In the first picture, all these four girls seem to be somewhere out on a trip as they pose under the sun. Anusha Dandekar slays in white pants, a light grey crop top, a beige scarf around her neck and white boots. Rhea can be seen in a blue and white checkered tee paired with grey jumpers and Shibani, on the other hand, is wearing black and white striped pants with a blue jacket. This picture also has Apeksha Dandekar and sharing this pic Rhea wrote, “Sisters for life”. The next story is a boomerang video where the Jalebi actress is kissing Anusha on her cheeks and it is adorable.

Take a look:

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty had shared a special post as a gentle reminder for all the girls on her Instagram. She addressed all the girls and wrote, “To, all the girls out there; Gentle reminder - you are beautiful as you are! Don't fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters, I get all your dms about how you feel, and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful. love and light -RC.”

