Rhea Chakraborty poses with newlyweds Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar, calls love contagious; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 27, 2022 09:06 PM IST  |  492
   
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of years. They got married in Khandala in an intimate ceremony that was attended by close friends and family. Pictures from their wedding ceremonies have been going viral on the internet and it looks straight out of a fairytale. Well, today Shibani’s BFF Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pics from the wedding with the newlyweds and we are in awe of it. 

