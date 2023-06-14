Rhea Chakraborty posts happy memory with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore but that does not stop his fans from loving him and missing him on every occasion. 3 years back, on 14th June, Bollywood lost one of its brightest shining stars and left a huge void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans. Today on the third death anniversary of SSR, social media is buzzing with videos and pictures of the star remembering him. But the one post that has our attention is of Rhea Chakraborty. Scroll down to check it out.

Rhea Chakraborty’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Chakraborty shared a cute video of her with late Sushant Singh Rajput. These two appear to be on a vacation in the video and look happy with each other. Rhea and Sushant both are seated on a rock while the actress hugs him and both look happy. They are twinning in black outfits and indeed this video makes for a happy memory. Sharing this one Rhea captioned it with a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

Check it out:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembers him on 3rd death anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Singh Kirti shared several pictures of SSR and his things. Sharing these pictures, Shweta wrote, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive.” The moment she shared this post, fans dropped in the comments section and showered love. Many expressed how much they miss the late actor and asked Shweta to be strong.

