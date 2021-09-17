Rhea Chakraborty puts her calm mood for the weekend on display in a new PHOTO

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has given her followers a glimpse of her mood ahead of the weekend with a new photo on her Instagram handle. The Chehre actress has been dropping glimpses of her life on social media over the past few months. From Yoga photos to spending time with pets, Rhea has been using social media to reconnect with her followers. Now, her latest photo showcases how the actress is planning to spend the weekend and well, it certainly seems that Rhea is all set for a calm getaway amid the natural setting.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Rhea shared a photo in which she put her meditative mood on display. In the photos, the Chehre actress can be seen sitting and meditating amid the gorgeous backdrop of the hills and a lake. She is seen clad in a white kurta with matching bottom and her hair is left open as she meditates amid the calm setting. Rhea shared the photo and wrote, "THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT" in the caption. She shared another photo on her Instagram story in which one could see a big Buddha statue amid nature.

Take a look:

A few weeks back, on her close friend Shibani Dandekar's birthday, Rhea had penned a special note for her on social media and shared a lovely throwback photo with her. Rhea had written, "The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be Loving , kind , brave and righteous ! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - "One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for" Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl. I love you so so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was directed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. It was released in theatres in the last week of August.

