Rhea Chakraborty questioned about depression theory and drugs angle on 3rd day of CBI interrogation: Report

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house on Sunday with her brother Showik for the third consecutive day of questioning by the CBI. Read on for further details.

Rhea Chakraborty has been grabbing headlines ever since she was summoned by the CBI on Friday. She was called again for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for the next two days. The latest reports suggest that her grilling continued for around eight hours on Sunday that was her third consecutive day of interrogation. The actress was accompanied by her brother Showik as she arrived at the DRDO guest house in the early hours of 30th August 2020.

Now, as per a report by Republic TV, Rhea has been questioned about the depression theory by the CBI officials. Not only that, but they reportedly questioned her about the drug angle and finances too. They have asked the actress about her claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness. Not only Rhea but her brother Showik was also questioned about their 2019 Europe tour during which the late actor reportedly broke down after moving to a hotel in Italy.

Reports also suggest that the actress has been questioned about the doctors Sushant consulted including the prescriptions and medicines that he had. Not only that, but they have reportedly asked Rhea the reason behind allowing him to take banned drugs despite the late actor being under medication. The actress was reportedly asked if she was aware that taking anti-depressants and drugs at the same time can be lethal. Not only Rhea but Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been asked about the supposed drug angle.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×