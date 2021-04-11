Rhea Chakraborty quotes Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali as she shares glimpse of her Sunday read.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty gave a glimpse of her Sunday read as she shared a picture of herself reading Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali.

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner, the actress' every outing and Instagram post finds attention from citizens and netizens. The actress who has been slowly and steadily getting back to normalcy shared another photo of herself on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rhea gave a glimpse of her Sunday read as she shared a picture of herself reading Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali.

Rhea came under the limelight last year after the demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chehre actress was sent to prison for almost a month on drug charges levelled by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sharing her latest photo, Rhea wrote, "The question and the cry “oh , where ?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance , “I AM!”- Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith."

Take a look at her post below:

While Rhea has been keeping a low profile, she was spotted with 83 actor Saqib Saleem at the ferry dock near Gateway of India last Friday. Both Saqib and Rhea were coming back from Alibaug after celebrating the actor’s birthday. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined both of them as they arrived together from Alibaug. In the pictures, Rhea was snapped wearing a plain t-shirt with denim and slippers. She donned a face mask with dark glasses and completed her outfit with a big boho chic red bag.

